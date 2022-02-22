PSVR2 Headset Design Unveiled by Sony Interactive Entertainment

Today, Sony unveiled the official and final headset design for the PlayStation VR 2 (PSVR2). According to Sony, the design is meant to mesh with the PSVR 2 controller's orb-like shape, but it was also inspired by the PlayStation 5 family of products, including the DualSense controller and the Pulse 3D headset.

Extensive testing was reportedly conducted to ensure good ergonomics, while familiar elements from the first PlayStation VR iteration such as the adjustable headband and scope will return. Of course, there are also several additions, starting with the lens adjustment dial (useful if you're among those with a non-standard interpupillary distance), a slimmer design, and slightly reduced weight. Furthermore, there's a new vent to allow for airflow.

Yujin Morisawa, Senior Art Director at Sony Interactive Entertainment, explained that this is his favorite part of the PSVR2 design.

When I started to work on the design for the PlayStation VR2 headset, one of the areas I wanted to focus on first was the idea of creating a vent in the headset to let air out, similar to the vents on the PS5 console that allows airflow. Our engineers came up with this idea as a good way to allow ventilation and avoid having the lens fog up while players are immersed in their VR games. I worked on many design concepts to achieve this, and in the final design, you can see there is a little space in between the top and front surface of the scope that contains the integrated ventilation. I am really proud of how this turned out and the positive feedback I have gotten so far. I hope our PlayStation fans will also agree, and I can’t wait for them to try it out.

Sony also confirmed today that PSVR2 development kits are already in the hands of developers. It is unclear whether the PlayStation VR 2 will launch within the current year as per previous rumors, though.

While we wait for an official release announcement, here's a recap of the hardware specifications.