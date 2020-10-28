Sony Opens Free Pre-Orders For PS5-PSVR Camera Adaptor

Sony has finally revealed the details on how to receive a free PlayStation Camera adaptor that will allow current PSVR owners to use their headset and camera on the upcoming PlayStation 5. Despite the PlayStation 5 having a camera of its own, the new HD Camera is unfortunately incompatible with tracking PlayStation VR headsets. And despite rumors that were going around earlier this year, Sony is unfortunately not launching a new PlayStation VR headset alongside their flagship next generation console.

Below is a large Q&A segment from Sony regarding availability and other details to request a free PlayStation Camera adaptor for use on PlayStation 5. With estimated delivery times running at least two weeks in the US, there's a slim chance that upcoming PS5 owners might see the adaptor arrive on their doorstep just in time to check out The Tetris Effect in PSVR on the PlayStation 5.

Q: What is the PlayStation Camera adaptor and what does it do?



A: The PlayStation Camera adaptor is used to connect the PlayStation®Camera* (sold for the PlayStation®4 console) to a PlayStation®5 console. This allows the use of PlayStation®VR when playing supported PS4™ games on a PS5™ console, including games that require PlayStation®Move or PlayStation®VR aim controllers.



*Model CUH-ZEY1 or CUH-ZEY2



Please note: The new HD camera for PS5 is not compatible with PS VR. You will need to use the PS Camera (for PS4) with a PlayStation Camera adaptor (no purchase required) to use PS VR on PS5.



Q: Who qualifies for the PlayStation Camera adaptor?



A: Anyone who owns a PS VR headset qualifies to receive a PlayStation Camera adaptor with a limit of one per household.



Q: How can I get a PlayStation Camera adaptor?



A: Please visit playstation.com/camera-adaptor and complete the form to request your free adaptor.



Q: What should I do if I cannot find my country in the drop-down list on the webform?



A: If you cannot find your country in the drop-down list please contact your local distributor or retailer for support. Contact details are listed in the support information section of your PS VR manual.



Q: What details do I need to provide to make a request?



A: It will vary by region, however you should be prepared to provide your PS VR processor unit serial number, first name, last name, email address, shipping address, and phone number. Check the rear panel of the PS VR processor unit to find the serial number, which begins with the letter C, M, or P depending on your region.









Q: Why was my serial number not accepted on the webform?



A: Make sure you have provided the serial number from your PS VR processor unit, which begins with the letter C, M or P. If you are still unable to use your serial number, please contact PlayStation support for additional troubleshooting. Shipping



Q: When will you start shipping the PlayStation Camera adaptor?



A: Timing will vary based on region. Japan: End of October.

Americas: Mid-November.

Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand: Mid-November.

Asia: Early December. Q: When will my PlayStation Camera adaptor be delivered?



A: You will receive an email notifying you when your PlayStation Camera adaptor has shipped with an estimated time for delivery which may take up to 2 weeks.



Q: Can I change the address the PlayStation Camera adaptor was shipped to?



A: No. Once the PlayStation Camera adaptor has been requested, we are not able to change the shipping address.



Q: Can the PlayStation Camera adaptor ship to a PO box?



A: No. We are unable to ship to a PO box address.



Q: Do I have to pay to have the PlayStation Camera adaptor shipped?



A: No.

Signups for the PlayStation Camera adaptor have opened up today and you can fill out the webform HERE. As noted by Sony, you will need the breakout box on hand and use the 11-digit alphanumerical serial number to request the free adaptor. The signup page is currently experiencing a high volume of traffic, so if you're like me, you might not get past the captcha screen at this time.