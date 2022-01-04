PlayStation 5 to Get VRR Support Imminently via Firmware Update – Rumor

The PlayStation 5 console will be getting Variable Refresh Rate support imminently via a firmware update, according to a new report.

In a new video shared on the HDTVTest YouTube Channel, Vincent Teoh reported that the new Sony TVs launching this Spring, such as the A90K, will support VRR at launch, coinciding with the imminent arrival of VRR support on PlayStation 5 via a firmware upgrade.

Sony itself confirmed shortly after the console's release last year that the PlayStation 5 hardware supports Variable Refresh Rate through HDMI 2.1, but it will only be possible to use the feature after a future firmware update.

Does PS5 support VRR?

PS5 hardware supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) through HDMI 2.1. After a future system software update, PS5 owners will be able to use the VRR feature of compatible TVs when playing games that support VRR

Variable Refresh Rate is a technology that has already entered the console space with the Xbox One X and the Xbox Series X and S, completely removing screen tearing and reducing stuttering and input lag, compared to VSync, and it's currently one of the advantages that the Xbox Series X has over the PlayStation 5. While it was baffling to see VRR not being supported on PlayStation 5 at launch, it's good to know that it is apparently coming very soon.

The PlayStation 5 firmware update that will introduce Variable Refresh Rate has yet to be dated. We will keep you updated on the matter as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.