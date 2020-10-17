PS5 Sales to Exceed 200 to 300 Million Units in 5 to 6 Years, Analyst Says; Could Terminate the Long-Running Console War

Sony’s PS5 sales are predicted to surpass 200 to 300 million in 5 to 6 years with the console potentially selling more than 600 to 700 Million units in the future.

At least, that’s what Japanese analyst at Rakuten Securities Economic Research Institute, Norio Imanaka, said in a freshly-released Japanese article. Last month, the analyst suggested that Sony’s next-console could sell roughly 200 million PS5 units during the console’s lifecycle, but Imanaka now predicts even larger numbers, possibly ending the console war altogether.

According to the rather optimistic analyst, Sony’s next-gen console could possibly dominate the eSports scene with the console being the replacement for PC and thereby greatly expanding its user base over the console’s lifecycle. Imanaka writes that, just like NBA Fans want shoes from Nike, eSports fan will want the PS5, and as such, Sony is expected to sell between 200 and 300 million PS5 units in 5 to 6 years. Machine-translated, the article reads as follows:

"Esports demands hardware that is fast and capable of advanced video processing, not only for professional gamers, but also for amateur athletes and spectator fans. The high-spec, low-priced PS5 is for today's games. There is a possibility that it can become an international standard machine for e-sports instead of a personal computer. ”

While selling 200 to 300 million PS5 units will already be quite the feat for Sony, the analyst goes even further by saying that data suggests that the console could end up selling up to 600-700 million units during its lifetime, which is four to five times the number of total PS2 sales.

The data suggest that the number of PS5s could reach the order of 600 million or 700 million in the future, four or five times the number of PS2s, which was the highest number ever for home video game consoles. Mr. Imanaka said, "If the number of transfers from PS4, which is backward compatible, is about 120 million, and if more than 100 million e-sports competition population and 400 million spectator population are added, PS5 will be 6 in total. It can be a market of more than 100 million units.

The article also mentions that Sony’s upcoming next-gen console has the potential to become the “terminator” of the gaming industry, ending the long-running console war between Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo.

”PS5 is headed to a totally different dimension; so different from Switch, Xbox, or even PS4”, the translated test (via Bloomberg report Takashi Mochizuki) reads. “PS5 could be a terminator of the game industry, ending the long-running console war" "PS5 will be a whole new symbolic tower for Sony Group"

Quite the numbers right there. What are your thoughts on these sales numbers for the upcoming PS5?

The PS5 launches on November 12th in the U.S., Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. The console will release in the rest of the world on November 19th.