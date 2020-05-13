Sony: PlayStation 5 Holiday 2020 Launch Still On Track; No “Major” Game Development Problems for First Party and Partners’ Studios Have Arisen

Sony’s next-gen console, the PlayStation 5, is still on track to launch this holiday season, the Japanese company has confirmed.

Recently, chip supplier AMD already said that the next-gen consoles are still scheduled to launch later this year, and during Sony’s most recent earnings presentation for FY2019, the company confirmed that, despite some challenges in the testing process and the qualification of production lines due to COVID-19, a PS5 Holiday 2020 launch is still on track.

“Regarding the launch of PlayStation 5, although factors such as employees working from home and restrictions on international travel have presented some challenges in regards to part of the testing process and the qualification of production lines, development is progressing with the launch of the console scheduled for the 2020 holiday season”, Sony writes when it comes to its current view regarding the impact of the spread of the coronavirus.

As for game development – to date, no “major” problems have surfaced in the development pipeline for Sony’s first-party studios or its partners’ studios.

"At this point in time major problems have not arisen in the game software development pipeline for Sony’s own first-party studios or its partners’ studios."

Back in March of this year, and prior to the publication of these financial results, Sony updated the official PlayStation 5 website and reiterated that the console is launching during the holiday season.

Sony has yet to officially unveil the PlayStation 5. Recent rumors suggest that the console will be unveiled next month during a special reveal event.