PlayStation 5 Reveal Event is Currently Planned for June 4th; First Party Games Possibly Getting Shown Ahead of the Event – Rumor

The PlayStation 5 will be revealed in full in early June, according to a new online report.

GamesBeat reporter Jeffrey Grubb revealed on the ResetERA forums that the reveal event is currently planned for June 4th. First-party games, however, may possibly be shown before the event.

While Sony has yet to confirm anything regarding the PlayStation 5 reveal, there's a good chance that was has been revealed today is true, as Jeffrey Grubb proved to have insider information in the past, confirming the date of the latest Nintendo Direct before the official announcement. He also hinted months ago that he had exclusive knowledge of Sony information. A June reveal also somewhat mirrors Sony's PlayStation 4 strategy, as the Japanese company revealed the console's final design in June. Still, take it with a huge grain of salt until an official confirmation comes in.

Earlier this month, reliable sources revealed that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X events are scheduled for next month. Due to the current situation, however, console manufacturers are ready to make any last-minute changes to their plans.

With E3 cancelled, a lot of the planned reveals / announcements have been moved out of that single week. Some are now much earlier, others much later. Some still during E3 week ofc. The first proper next gen console/games showcase is much earlier too. This is the one time I will actually add a caveat, for the last sentence in this case, as we are living through an unprecedented situation and this is the one time where external factors such as COVID-19 could actually change plans right at the last minute. But we'll see.

The PlayStation 5 launches later this year worldwide. We will keep you updated on the console as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.