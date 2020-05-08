PlayStation 5 June Reveal Event Rumors Intensify; Reportedly Planned For Early, Mid-June

The PlayStation 5 console has yet to be revealed in full, but it seems more and more likely that Sony will finally lift the lid next month.

Speaking during the latest Press Start Podcast, Bloomberg News' Jason Schreier revealed that the reveal event is planned for early, mid-June. The current pandemic may bring a change of plans, but right now Sony's plans are on track.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Will be an Xbox Series X Launch Title, PS5 Release a Question Mark

This isn't the first time we heard about a possible June reveal for the PlayStation 5. Late last month, GamesBeat''s Jeffrey Grubb stated that the reveal event is planned for June 4th, adding that next-gen games could possibly be shown even before then.

It has been a while since we heard anything substantially new regarding the PlayStation 5. Last month, Sony finally unveiled the DualSense controller, which refines the DualShock 4 design and adds new functionality like haptic feedback and more. Tequila Works' CEO Raúl Rubio recently commented on the new controller as well, hinting that the new Create button will allow the sharing experience to be a little more active than it is now.

DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controller offerings and captures just how strongly we feel about making a generational leap with PS5. The new controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games – continuing our mission at PlayStation to push the boundaries of play, now and in the future. To the PlayStation community, I truly want to thank you for sharing this exciting journey with us as we head toward PS5’s launch in Holiday 2020. We look forward to sharing more information about PS5, including the console design, in the coming months.

The PlayStation 5 launches later this worldwide. We will keep you updated on the console as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.