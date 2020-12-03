PS5/PS4 Crossgen Support is the “Right” and “Rational” Thing to Do Insists Jim Ryan

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan famously stated that the company “believes in generations,” but his tune has changed in recent months. A number of PS5 blockbusters including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, and possibly God of War Ragnarok, are crossgen titles, and other Sony execs have hinted PS4 support will continue for at least another three years.

In an interview in the latest issue of Edge magazine (grab your subscription here), Ryan’s tone was a far cry from six months ago, when he was proclaiming it was time for games that “can only be enjoyed on PS5.” Now he insists that continuing to support the PS4 is simply the “right” and “rational” thing to do…

Here’s Some Advice from MSI on How to Set Up Your PS5 or Xbox Series S|X with a 120Hz Display

We do feel that we have a responsibility to that very large community, and an opportunity to carry on making great PS4 games for as long as the need is there. And I think that is the right thing to do, it’s the rational thing to do, and I think you will see a tail with PS4 that you did not see with PS3. But that said, as time passes, you’re going to see more and more emphasis on PS5 development and the PS5 SKU will be the lead SKU.

Again, this doesn’t mean there won’t be any PS5 exclusives happening – we already have two big ones in Demon’s Souls and the upcoming Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. That said, it’s hard not to be put off by Jim Ryan’s gaslighting. If he just said, “Yes, we’ve changed strategies, and here are the reasons why” I think a lot of people would be willing to go along. Acting like crossgen is simply the smart, rational option without acknowledging he was saying the exact opposite thing six months ago is…irritating. Also, just come clean and tell us which games will or won’t be crossgen.

The PlayStation 5 is available now worldwide. What are your thoughts on this? What really is the right and rational thing to do?