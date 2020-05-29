Sony Making Games That “Can Only be Enjoyed on PS5,” Xbox Crossgen Approach Not for Them

After weeks of rampant rumors and speculation, Sony has finally confirmed when they'll be showcasing some of the exclusive games coming to the PlayStation 5 (and hopefully the console itself). Shortly after the announcement, GamesIndustry.biz posted an interview with SIE CEO Jim Ryan, who provided some updates on the company’s PS5 plans. First off, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, PS5 hardware and software development is still on track…

There are the hardware engineers who are having to work without being able to get into China, where PS5 will be assembled. That's kind of tough. The software engineers who are building these great features, who are building a great PS5 UI. […] And finally, the people who make games. We, and our partners, seem to be coping really well. And so we are on track. We are going to launch this holiday and we're going to launch globally. We're really looking forward to it and it's going to be a blast.

As for what kind of games we can expect to see next week, Ryan rejects Microsoft’s crossgen approach, which will see all Xbox Series X launch titles also released on Xbox One, instead opting to deliver experiences that can only happen on the PS5.

We have always said that we believe in generations. We believe that when you go to all the trouble of creating a next-gen console, that it should include features and benefits that the previous generation does not include. And that, in our view, people should make games that can make the most of those features. We do believe in generations, and whether it's the DualSense controller, whether it's the 3D audio, whether it's the multiple ways that the SSD can be used... we are thinking that it is time to give the PlayStation community something new, something different, that can really only be enjoyed on PS5.

While we know the PS5 isn’t quite as powerful as the Xbox Series X, but the fact that Sony is dedicated to providing true next-gen experiences right out of the box could give them the edge at first. It doesn’t matter how powerful your console is if you’re not taking full advantage of it!

What do you expect to see at next week big PS5 reveal? I've already listed my hopes and desires, sound off with your own below.