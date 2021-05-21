A PS5 Exclusive Final Fantasy Will Be Announced Next Month – Rumor

A new Final Fantasy game is getting announced at this year's E3 by Square Enix, according to rumors circulating online.

Speaking on the ResetERA forums, Navtra, who proved to be extremely reliable in the past in regards to Square Enix rumors, revealed that at least one more major announcement related to the series will be coming at the E3, alongside updates on already announced titles like Final Fantasy XVI.

I believe you can expect at least one more major FF announcement in addition to updates on the currently announced stuff (XVI/Endwalker/VIIR). It should be a good E3 season for Square overall.

Elaborating further, Navtra believes that we are getting two major Square Enix reveals next month: a PlayStation 5 exclusive Final Fantasy game and a cross-gen Eidos title.

I don't know their exact E3 schedule, but I'm guessing based on knowledge of what games they have in development, how far in they are, and their target release dates. So take it with a grain of salt. I believe we're getting two major SE reveals this June: A PS5 exclusive FF title, and a cross-gen Eidos title.

As Square Enix is currently busy developing multiple entries in the series, it will be very interesting to see what this new PlayStation 5 exclusive Final Fantasy game actually is. As Navtra mentioned FFVIIR among the titles that should receive updates next month, it is likely not the second part of the remake, which we know is in development, but we haven't seen in action yet.

The next entry in the series to release on PlayStation 5 is Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, an updated version of the first part of the remake launched last year on PlayStation 4. The new version will come with visual enhancements, new content, and a new story episode, Intermission, which will focus on Yuffie.