Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Introduces DualSense Adaptive Triggers Support on PC

A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod that has been shared online a few days ago introduces DualSense adaptive triggers support on PC.

The DualSense Adaptive Trigger Effects mod feature custom triggers settings for over 40 types of weapons as well as for vehicles. The mod, however, isn't perfect, as it may disable features for other controller emulation tools like DS4Windows. Adaptive triggers for weapons that fire in bursts, additionally, may not work correctly.

Notes

1. Adaptive triggers for vehicles vibrate more as the RPM increases.

2. If controller vibration is not working for you, try disabling all your controller emulation tools, and even the tool that is enabled through the Steam Big Picture. After that, run DualSenseX and select Xbox 360 emulated contoller. Issues

1. Unfortunately, the Adaptive Triggers for weapons that fire in bursts may not work correctly. I don't know how to fix it yet.

The Cyberpunk 2077 DualSense Adaptive Trigger Effects mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide.