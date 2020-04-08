PS5 DualSense Allows for “Very Cool Opportunities Integrating Audio With Haptic Feedback”, Naughty Dog Audio Lead Says; RAD Founder Praises Its ‘Feel’

Sony unveiled the PS5 DualSense controller yesterday, and several developers have now taken to Twitter to share their enthusiasm for the next-gen controller.

The DualSense builds upon the success of the DualShock 4 controller and adds new features for the next console generation, including haptics feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone and more. In yesterday's blog post, Sony reiterated that immersive audio will be an important feature for the PS5, and aside from the PS5 console itself, it looks like the PS5 DualSense controller will also add to that immersion.

“Based on our discussions with developers, we concluded that the sense of touch within gameplay, much like audio, hasn’t been a big focus for many games”, PlayStation’s Hideaki Nishino wrote yesterday. “We had a great opportunity with PS5 to innovate by offering game creators the ability to explore how they can heighten that feeling of immersion through our new controller. This is why we adopted haptic feedback, which adds a variety of powerful sensations you’ll feel when you play, such as the slow grittiness of driving a car through mud. We also incorporated adaptive triggers into the L2 and R2 buttons of DualSense so you can truly feel the tension of your actions, like when drawing a bow to shoot an arrow.”

As tweeted by Naughty Dog’s audio lead, Robert Krekel, who had the chance to play around with a prototype of the controller, the DualSense allows for “very cool” opportunities integrating audio with the DualSense’s new haptic feedback technology.

Naughty Dog’s audio lead didn’t go into details, but he did say that the possibilities of the controller are very exciting.

Another developer who has shared to be excited about the DualSense, more particular how it feels.

“This controller is pure awesomeness - just wait until you feel it”, Ready at Dawn founder and CTO, Andrea Pessino, tweeted. “And I mean that literally!”

As revealed by Sony yesterday, the design team made subtle changes to the grip of the controller and the angle of the triggers have been changed.

Our design team worked closely with our hardware engineers to place the triggers and actuators. The designers were then able to draw the lines of how the exterior of the controller would look and feel, with a challenge of making the controller feel smaller than it really looks. In the end, we changed the angle of the hand triggers and also made some subtle updates to the grip.

More details about the new PS5 DualSense controller and the PS5 will be revealed in the coming months.