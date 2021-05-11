Immersion Corp, the company behind the haptic tech inside Sony’s PS5 DualSense controller, has said that there’s plenty of interest in the tech from third-party peripheral manufacturers.

To date, only Sony’s own DualSense controller works with PS5 games and while PS4 controllers (including Sony’s own DS4 controller) work with PS4 titles on PS5, this doesn’t apply to PS5 titles. For the haptics tech inside the DualSense, Sony struck a deal with licensor Immersion Corp, but from the looks of it, third-party manufacturers are also looking for ways to implement the new haptics tech inside their peripherals, allowing them to launch their own line of unofficial PS5 controllers.

“I can't comment on specific engagements, but we're talking to a number of other players in that market”, Immersion Corp's Interim CEO, Jared Smith, said during a recent investor call when asked about possible other manufactures using the companies haptics tech license. “We did announce our collaboration with StrikerVR, which is a company that makes accessory technology that's going to utilize our trigger technology. And we have those discussions ongoing with others in terms of what their shipment plans would be in terms of when they can -- whether they would intersect the holiday season, I can't comment on, but the DualSense controller is certainly sparking a lot of interest among third-party peripheral manufacturers. I just don't have a comment on timing of when that might hit.”

Last week we reported that Corsair's daughter company, SCUF, is planning to launch its own PS5 controller in the near future, and we’re pretty sure that other manufacturers won’t be too far off either. We’ll update as soon as we learn more about third-party controllers for Sony’s next-gen console. For now, stay tuned.