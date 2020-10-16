PS5 DualSense Controller and Other Accessories Launching Before the Console Itself

The PlayStation 5 is still a little under a month away, but you won’t have to wait quite that long to get your hands on some PS5-branded hardware. Apparently, people who pre-ordered the PS5’s DualSense controller and other accessories from Sony have started to receive emails that the items will start shipping at the end of October.

A quick check of the PlayStation website does indeed confirm that the DualSense controller, HD Camera, Media Remote, DualSense Charging Station, and Pulse 3D Wireless Headset all now have October 30 release dates. Some retailers, such as Target, are also listing an October release date.

So, what can you do with your new DualSense controller before the release of the PS5 proper? Well, probably not a whole lot. Sony has not clarified whether you can use the DualSense with the PS4 or to control PC games, but the answer is likely no, at least initially. That said, I’m sure some folks will appreciate knowing they have their controllers ready to go before their new console arrives. Not up to speed on the PS5’s DualSense controller? Here’s a rundown of it’s new features:

Haptic feedback - Feel physically responsive feedback to your in-game actions with dual actuators which replace traditional rumble motors. In your hands, these dynamic vibrations can simulate the feeling of everything from environments to the recoil of different weapons.

- Feel physically responsive feedback to your in-game actions with dual actuators which replace traditional rumble motors. In your hands, these dynamic vibrations can simulate the feeling of everything from environments to the recoil of different weapons. Adaptive triggers - Experience varying levels of force and tension as you interact with your in-game gear and environments. From pulling back an increasingly tight bowstring to hitting the brakes on a speeding car, feel physically connected to your on-screen actions.

- Experience varying levels of force and tension as you interact with your in-game gear and environments. From pulling back an increasingly tight bowstring to hitting the brakes on a speeding car, feel physically connected to your on-screen actions. Built-in microphone and headset jack - Chat with friends online3 using the built-in microphone or by connecting a headset to the 3.5mm jack. Easily switch off voice capture at a moment’s notice with the dedicated mute button.

- Chat with friends online3 using the built-in microphone or by connecting a headset to the 3.5mm jack. Easily switch off voice capture at a moment’s notice with the dedicated mute button. Create button - Capture and broadcast3 your most epic gaming moments with the create button. Building on the success of the pioneering SHARE button, “create” offers players more ways to produce gaming content and broadcast their adventures live to the world.

The PlayStation 5 hits shelves on November 10 or November 19 depending on whether you live in North America/Australia or Europe.