PS5 DualSense May Have a Great Feature for People Who Hate Switching Controllers

Nothing interrupts a good gaming session quite like having your controller run out of juice. When you get that low-battery warning, do you get up and look for your second controller (assuming it has any charge) or do you stick it out and hope you can finish your mission/level/whatever before the controller dies? Even if you have a second charged controller sitting right there, you still have go through the annoying process of switching to it. Yes, I know, I know, First World problems, but still…it’s a pain in the butt. Well, it seems the PS5 may solve this little irritation.

Sony has patented a new “low battery switch over” system (thanks to Respawn First for the find), which will likely be a feature of the PS5’s new DualSense controller. Basically, when you get that dreaded low battery warning, you’ll be given the option to immediately and seamlessly switch over to a second controller. You can check out a diagram of the system, below.

Again, not a huge deal, but as someone who hates switching controllers, I definitely appreciate the thought Sony is putting in here. That said, hopefully running out of charge will be less common with the DualSense than it was with the DualShock 4, as it’s rumored the PS5 controller will last around 3 to 4 hours longer than the PS4 one. Sony will also be selling an official DualSense charging station right from launch, so the whole controller-charging process should be less of a trial. Not up to speed on the PS5’s DualSense controller? Here’s a rundown of it’s new features:

Haptic feedback - Feel physically responsive feedback to your in-game actions with dual actuators which replace traditional rumble motors. In your hands, these dynamic vibrations can simulate the feeling of everything from environments to the recoil of different weapons.

Adaptive triggers - Experience varying levels of force and tension as you interact with your in-game gear and environments. From pulling back an increasingly tight bowstring to hitting the brakes on a speeding car, feel physically connected to your on-screen actions.

Built-in microphone and headset jack - Chat with friends online3 using the built-in microphone or by connecting a headset to the 3.5mm jack. Easily switch off voice capture at a moment's notice with the dedicated mute button.

Create button - Capture and broadcast3 your most epic gaming moments with the create button. Building on the success of the pioneering SHARE button, "create" offers players more ways to produce gaming content and broadcast their adventures live to the world.

The PlayStation 5 and DualSense controller do not yet have a release date, but it’s expected they’ll launch in mid-to-late November.