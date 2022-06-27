PS Plus Essential July 2022 Games Have Seemingly Leaked in Advance Once Again

A new month, a new PS Plus game leak. We present you the alleged leaked PS Plus Essential July 2022 lineup.

Like previous months, the leak comes from deals poster ‘Billlbil-kun’ – a known deals leaker who has been spot on when it comes to yet-to-be-confirmed PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass games. With the launch of Sony’s “new” PS Plus service, these titles are said to be part of next month’s PS Plus Essential tier (the cheapest PS Plus subscription). As posted on the French deals site Dealabs, the following games will be added to PS Plus starting July 5th:

Dune Open-World Survival Game Concept Art Shows Detailed Harkonnen Captain

PS Plus Essential July 2022 Games Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PlayStation 5/PlayStation 4) Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the four quantum masks and bending the rules of reality. New abilities? Check. More playable characters? Yep. Alternate dimensions? Obviously. Ridonkulous bosses? For sure. Same awesome sauce? You bet your sweet jorts. Wait, are they actually jorts? Not in this universe! The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan (PlayStation 4) You are about to embark on a troublesome journey! - Five friends set sail on a holiday diving trip. As the day unfolds and a storm rolls in, their trip soon changes into something much more sinister and terrifying! Arcadegeddon (PlayStation 5/PlayStation 4) Arcadegeddon is a cooperative multiplayer game that provides a mix of PVE and PVP experiences that allows for all different speeds of play. As you continue to play you can take on additional challenges from the local “gangs” that hang out in Gilly’s Arcade. These will earn you much more than street cred. Speaking of street cred, earn your spot on the leaderboards.

Interestingly, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan is also part of the PS Plus Extra tier. Subscribers to PS Plus Extra or Premium, however, will do wise to claim this game as soon as it becomes available on PS Plus Essential next week as games included with the Extra and Premium tiers can be removed from the service at any given time – games claimed as part of the Essential tier will be accessible as long as users have an active subscription to the service.

As always, take this ‘leak’ with a pinch of salt as these games haven’t been officially confirmed just yet. Going by the leaker's track record, however, it appears that it's only a matter of time before Sony confirms the lineup. For now, stay tuned.