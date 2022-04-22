PS Plus Premium Worldwide Launch Dates Revealed, Cloud Gaming Comes to More Countries

Last month Sony officially unveiled their new upgraded multi-tier version of PS Plus, but they didn’t say precisely when it would launch. We were given a broad “June” launch window, but not a specific day. Well, that’s now changed, as Sony has provided launch dates for various regions around the world, with Asia getting the new service first, followed by North America and Europe…

Asia markets (excluding Japan) – Targeting May 23, 2022

Japan – Targeting June 1, 2022

Americas – Targeting June 13, 2022

Europe – Targeting June 22, 2022

Sony is also expanding cloud streaming (one of the features of PS Plus’ Premium tier) to a host of new countries, including Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

For those who haven’t been keeping up, the new PS Plus will essentially combine the original service with PS Now, while adding access to an archive of older titles from the original PlayStation through to the PS3 at the Premium tier. In addition to the PS Plus Essential tier, which is basically the service as it is now, the following two tiers will be offered…

PlayStation Plus Extra Benefits: Provides all the benefits from the Essential tier

Adds a catalog of up to 400 of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games – including blockbuster hits from our PlayStation Studios catalog and third-party partners. Games in the Extra tier are downloadable for play. Price: $14.99 monthly/€13.99 monthly/£10.99 monthly PlayStation Plus Premium Benefits: Provides all the benefits from Essential and Extra tiers Adds up to 340 additional games, including: PS3 games available via cloud streaming

A catalog of beloved classic games available in both streaming and download options from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations

Offers cloud streaming access for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS4 games offered in the Extra and Premium tiers in markets where PlayStation Now is currently available. Customers can stream games using PS4 and PS5 consoles, and PC.

Time-limited game trials will also be offered in this tier, so customers can try select games before they buy. Price: $17.99 monthly/€16.99 monthly/£13.49 monthly

What do you think? Will you be signing up for one of the new PS Plus tiers when the launch date rolls around in your region?