Project: The Perceiver Open World Action Game Gets 45 Minutes of Footage

Last month, Project: The Perceiver made a significant splash with its official debut trailer, which showed an open world action game reminiscent of Ghost of Tsushima. The game in development by Papergames' 17ZHE Studio is set in the days of the Tang dynasty, which ruled China from 618 to 907 AD.

Today, the studio conducted a live stream of over 45 minutes, where they discussed the game at length. Project: The Perceiver is currently targeting a launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 with no specific release date set in stone.

Here's a bit more info taken from the official website.

In a quagmire of endless war, conviction is your only way out. Observe every facet of the world, and witness a kaleidoscope of ideals.

Project: The Perceiver explores clashing beliefs in a fantasy world. Experience a chaos-ridden world and meet a variety of characters as the Master of Varietas. Consolidate their distinctive ideals into masks, and engage in the fiercest battles.

World

In the annals of history, an era of chaos is merely a few words, yet ordinary people can suffer for generations to come. During the Tianhu period of the Xuantang dynasty, a bizarre entity was discovered in the countryside. Its color was foul, and its shape was impossible to describe. The people were frightened. Despite attempts to divine this Omen, no conclusion could be reached.

—Miscellaneous Records of Xuantang: The Book of Omens

Numerous secrets lie hidden in places you have yet to explore. The world you perceive is the world that exists.

Gameplay

Dueling – Sometimes it takes a clash of arms to see a person for who they are.

Characters

Mask of Devotion – My play does not require an audience when everyone under heaven is involved.

Mask of Umbra – Where there is shadow, there shall be light—and the shadow is thus validated.