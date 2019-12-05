Project Scarlett Teased by Xbox Head Phil Spencer; Already Brought His Now “Primary” Console “Home”

Xbox head Phil Spencer has taken to Twitter to tease Microsoft’s next-gen Xbox console, currently codenamed Project Scarlett.

Microsoft’s upcoming new Xbox console isn’t out until late next year, but Xbox boss Phil Spencer has apparently already taken his brand-new console home, and in fact, it has already become his primary console.

Final Fantasy XIV: PlayStation 5 & Xbox Scarlett Hopeful, Stadia Doubtful

“And it’s started….this week I brought my Project Scarlett console home and it's become my primary console, playing my games, connecting to the community and yes, using my Elite Series 2 controller, having a blast”, Microsoft’s Executive Vice President of Gaming tweeted. “Great work by the team, 2020 is going to be an incredible year.”

As the console is still a year out from now, the Xbox head is most likely referring to a Project Scarlett development kit. However, this tweet might indicate that most of the console's specs have been finalized at this point.

We know that Microsoft's next-gen Xbox console will be powered by a custom-designed AMD Zen 2 and Navi processor and high bandwidth GDDR6 memory. According to Microsoft, Project Scarlett will be able to support framerates up to 120 frames per second and 8K visuals. In addition, the console will support next-gen Ray Tracing technology and it will pack a new generation SSD that is said to greatly increase loading times by 40x times over the current generation consoles.

"Project Scarlett will set a new bar for console power, speed and performance, arriving Holiday 2020 alongside Halo Infinite", the console's description reads. "With a custom-designed AMD processor, high bandwidth GDDR6 memory, and a next-generation solid-state drive (SSD), Project Scarlett will give developers the power they need to bring their creative visions to life. Thousands of games across four console generations will look and play best on Project Scarlett.

Project Scarlett is arriving Holiday 2020.