JBL's super-powerful Boombox Bluetooth speaker is currently selling for just $279, saving you $121, thanks to Prime Day.

Bluetooth speakers are available in all shapes and sizes these days and the JBL Boombox sits on the larger end of the spectrum. It's one of those speakers whose sole purpose is to get the party started. But with a $400 price point, it ain't starting anything. But, thanks to Prime Day, the JBL Boombox is more affordable than ever.

If it's 'amazing sound' you're after then you can't go wrong with the Boombox one bit. And with a massive 20,000mAh battery inside, you can keep your music rolling for up to 24 hours. And if your phone or tablet can't keep up, you can use that built-in battery to charge things around you using the built-in USB port.

Use the massive 20,000 mAh battery and dual charge out to charge your external devices anytime and keep music rocking

Rugged enough to handle your wildest tailgate party, the JBL boom box is IPX7 waterproof, which withstand any weather and even the most epic pool parties

Incorporated four active transducers and two JBL bass radiators, JBL boom box delivers monstrous sound along with hardest hitting bass that you will not only hear but also see

Buy JBL Boombox - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Black - Was $400, now just $279

