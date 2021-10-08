Here Is When You Can Pre-Order Apple Watch Series 7 According to Your Time Zone
Ahead of the Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders, the company’s online store is down for obvious reasons. Some of you will have a reason to upgrade, especially those who are upgrading after a few years. However, we have heard that the upcoming wearable will be available in limited quantities due to production issues, so if that is the case, then you will have to be prepared before the pre-orders start.
Unfortunately, a lot of our readers live in different time zones, so even if we were to say that pre-orders will start at 5 AM Pacific Time, it will be confusing for a lot of you. Luckily, we have included every possible time zone where there is an Apple online store available, so if you want to know when you can start placing Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders, given below are all the regions.
- Australia West - 8:00 p.m. AWST
- Australia East - 11:00 p.m. AEDT
- Austria - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Belgium - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Canada West - 5:00 a.m. PDT
- Canada East - 8:00 a.m. EDT
- China - 8:00 p.m. CST
- Denmark - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Finland - 3:00 p.m. EEST
- France - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Germany - 2:00 p.m. CES
- Guernsey - 1:00 p.m. BST
- Hong Kong - 8:00 p.m. HKT
- Ireland - 1:00 p.m. IST
- Isle of Man - 1:00 p.m. BST
- Italy - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Japan - 9:00 p.m. JST
- Jersey - 1:00 p.m. BST
- Luxembourg - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Netherlands - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- New Zealand - 1:00 a.m. NZDT, but the next day
- Norway - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Portugal - 1:00 p.m. WEST
- Puerto Rico - 8:00 a.m. AST
- Saudi Arabia - 3:00 p.m. AST
- Singapore - 8:00 p.m. SGT
- Spain - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Sweden - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Switzerland - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Taiwan - 8:00 p.m. CST
- UAE - 4:00 p.m GST
- United Kingdom - 1:00 p.m. BST
- United States West - 5:00 a.m. PDT
- United States Mountain - 6:00 a.m. MDT
- United States Central - 7:00 a.m. CDT
- United States East - 8:00 a.m. EDT
- S. Virgin Islands - 8:00 a.m. AST
The Apple Watch Series 7 will start from $399, but there are several models available, whose pricing details were reported about earlier. As for the official release, the top-end wearable line will likely be available to purchase starting October 15.
