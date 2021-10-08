Here Is When You Can Pre-Order Apple Watch Series 7 According to Your Time Zone

Ahead of the Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders, the company’s online store is down for obvious reasons. Some of you will have a reason to upgrade, especially those who are upgrading after a few years. However, we have heard that the upcoming wearable will be available in limited quantities due to production issues, so if that is the case, then you will have to be prepared before the pre-orders start.

Unfortunately, a lot of our readers live in different time zones, so even if we were to say that pre-orders will start at 5 AM Pacific Time, it will be confusing for a lot of you. Luckily, we have included every possible time zone where there is an Apple online store available, so if you want to know when you can start placing Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders, given below are all the regions.

AirPods Pro 2 Not Expected to Launch Until Q3, 2022

Australia West - 8:00 p.m. AWST

Australia East - 11:00 p.m. AEDT

Austria - 2:00 p.m. CEST

Belgium - 2:00 p.m. CEST

Canada West - 5:00 a.m. PDT

Canada East - 8:00 a.m. EDT

China - 8:00 p.m. CST

Denmark - 2:00 p.m. CEST

Finland - 3:00 p.m. EEST

France - 2:00 p.m. CEST

Germany - 2:00 p.m. CES

Guernsey - 1:00 p.m. BST

Hong Kong - 8:00 p.m. HKT

Ireland - 1:00 p.m. IST

Isle of Man - 1:00 p.m. BST

Italy - 2:00 p.m. CEST

Japan - 9:00 p.m. JST

Jersey - 1:00 p.m. BST

Luxembourg - 2:00 p.m. CEST

Netherlands - 2:00 p.m. CEST

New Zealand - 1:00 a.m. NZDT, but the next day

Norway - 2:00 p.m. CEST

Portugal - 1:00 p.m. WEST

Puerto Rico - 8:00 a.m. AST

Saudi Arabia - 3:00 p.m. AST

Singapore - 8:00 p.m. SGT

Spain - 2:00 p.m. CEST

Sweden - 2:00 p.m. CEST

Switzerland - 2:00 p.m. CEST

Taiwan - 8:00 p.m. CST

UAE - 4:00 p.m GST

United Kingdom - 1:00 p.m. BST

United States West - 5:00 a.m. PDT

United States Mountain - 6:00 a.m. MDT

United States Central - 7:00 a.m. CDT

United States East - 8:00 a.m. EDT

S. Virgin Islands - 8:00 a.m. AST

The Apple Watch Series 7 will start from $399, but there are several models available, whose pricing details were reported about earlier. As for the official release, the top-end wearable line will likely be available to purchase starting October 15.