All Apple Watch Series 7 Models Pricing Info Detailed Before Pre-Orders Officially Kick Off

The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced starting from $399, but other than that, there were no details surrounding the number of variants available to customers during the official unveiling. Thankfully, last week, we reported that Apple would open up pre-orders for its flagship wearable on October 8, and just now, we have come across detailed pricing information of all the models that would be available in the coming weeks.

Most Expensive Apple Watch Series 7 Model Will Set You Back by $849

Thanks to the latest info shared by FrontPageTech, we now know all the pricing details surrounding the Apple Watch Series 7. Sure, the wearable will start from $399, but that is just for the GPS-only variant with a 41mm watchface. Once you really start digging into the number of variants that could be available to pre-order tomorrow, it might become confusing for consumers to pick the model of their choosing.

Only The High-End iPhone 14 Models Could Use a Hole-Punch Design, No In-Display Touch ID

Of course, you will pre-order an Apple Watch Series 7 that fits your budget, but note that the most expensive model is the 45mm variant with Titanium finish and supports GPS, along with cellular connectivity. This particular wearable will cost $849, making it more expensive than the iPhone 13, which costs $799 for the fully unlocked version. As for the rest of the models, you can check out their pricing details below.

41mm Aluminum with GPS only - $399

45mm Aluminum with GPS only - $429

41mm Aluminum with GPS + Cellular - $499

45mm Aluminum with GPS + Cellular - $529

41mm Stainless Steel with Sport band, GPS + Cellular - $699

45mm Stainless Steel with Sport band, GPS + Cellular - $749

41mm Stainless Steel with Milanese Loop, GPS + Cellular - $749

45mm Stainless Steel with Milanese Loop, GPS + Cellular - $799

41mm Titanium with GPS + Cellular - $799

45mm Titanium with GPS + Cellular - $849

41mm Nike with GPS - $399

45mm Nike with GPS - $429

41mm Nike with GPS + Cellular - $499

45mm Nike with GPS + Cellular - $529

Which Apple Watch Series 7 model will you be pre-ordering and why? Share your thoughts down in the comments.

News Source: FrontPageTech