OGS Reclaims 3DMark Fire Strike Hall of Fame Top Spot With Insane 3.3 GHz AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Overclock

Extreme overclocker, OGS from Greece, has quickly reclaimed the top position in 3DMark's Hall of Fame using the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Pushed To 3.3 GHz Fixed Boost Clock With LN2 Cooling By Overclocker, OGS

Just yesterday, we reported how AMD's Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card had been overclocked to 3.15 GHz and went on to break several 3DMark Fire Strike and Time Spy records. Well, it looks like other overclockers were waiting for a new challenger to arrive so they could further push their OC capabilities.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics Card With 3.15 GHz Clocks Achieves Top Position In 3DMark Fire Strike & Time Spy Hall of Fame

Overclocker OGS, Stavros Savvopoulos, from Greece has now pushed his AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card rocking the Navi 21 XTXH GPU further with the use of LN2 cooling which was also the same cooling used for the previous world record. While OGS had published his 3.3 GHz overclock a while back, the new one is more stable and runs at 3.3 GHz throughout the benchmark run. He also pushed his Intel Core i9-12900K to a very impressive 6.9 GHz across all cores on the ASUS Maximus ROG Z690 APEX motherboard, rocking two G.Skill Trident Z5 memory modules running at 7.2 Gbps speeds (16 GB x 2 capacities).







The overclocked AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT tore through the ranks to become the fastest GPU on the planet, makings its way to the top in all three 3DMark Fire Strike, Fire Strike Extreme, and Fire Strike Ultra benchmarks. The graphics card scored 63,361 overall and 80,281 graphics score in Fire Strike standard, 40,304 overall and 42,891 graphics score in the Fire Strike Ultra, and 19,304 overall and 19,108 graphics score in the Ultra preset.

For overclocking, OGS told us that he used a combination of both Igor's MorePowerTool & Elmor's EVC utilities to achieve this world record and had spent a good amount of time finetuning it under water-cooling before finalizing the LN2 overclock run. After all this, one can only imagine if some one is going to hit 3.4 GHz on AMD's Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card.