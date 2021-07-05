PowerColor Gears For AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT & RX 6600 ‘Navi 23’ Graphics Cards Launch
PowerColor seems to be setting up its product pages for the upcoming AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT & RX 6600 graphics card lineup. The manufacturer already has the pages set up on its official website so we can expect a launch later this month if things go smoothly.
AMD's RDNA 2 'Navi 23' GPU Powered Radeon RX 6600 XT & RX 6600 Graphics Cards Listed By PowerColor
The PowerColor product listings don't reveal any specifications or pictures but just confirm that the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT & Radeon RX 6600 do exist and will be coming to the mainstream gaming segment soon. Also, the fact that both Navi 23 GPU-based graphics cards are listed points towards another interesting fact that AMD could launch both products at the same time which will be really interesting and seems like a good choice given that these will be aimed at the mainstream gaming segment. You can see the product listings below as discovered by Videocardz:
AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Card Specifications:
The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card will be powered by the Navi 23 XT GPU which is going to feature 32 Compute Units or 2048 stream processors. The card will also rock 32 MB Infinity Cache & will feature an 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface. As for the Navi 23 GPU itself, it measures 237mm2 and consists of 11.06 Billion transistors. The GPU is not however the smallest chip in the RDNA 2 family as that title should belong to Navi 24.
The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the previous rumors, the card is expected to feature 30 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 9439 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test.
AMD Radeon RX 6600 Graphics Card Specifications:
The AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card is expected to feature the Navi 23 XL GPU which is going to feature 28 Compute Units or 1792 stream processors. The card will also rock 32 MB Infinity Cache & will feature up to 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface.
The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the rumor mill, the graphics card is expected to feature 27 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 7805 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test.
AMD Radeon RX 6600 series (referring to the RX 6600 XT) will be positioned as a premium 1080p gaming solution, offering faster performance than the RTX 3060. As for pricing, I personally expect a $299 US tag for the Navi 23 lineup if AMD wants it to succeed, especially if it's a 1080p card going against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 which already costs $329 US. The Radeon RX 6600 will be the first sub $299 US offering and we can expect it to close up at around $249 US.
AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:
|Graphics Card
|AMD Radeon RX 6600
|AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6700
|AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6800
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled
|GPU
|Navi 23 (XL?)
|Navi 23 (XT?)
|Navi 22 (XL?)
|Navi 22 (XT?)
|Navi 21 XL
|Navi 21 XT
|Navi 21 XTX
|Navi 21 XTXH
|Process Node
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|Die Size
|237mm2
|237mm2
|336mm2
|336mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|Transistors
|11.06 Billion
|11.06 Billion
|17.2 Billion
|17.2 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|Compute Units
|28
|32
|36
|40
|60
|72
|80
|80
|Stream Processors
|1792
|2048
|2304
|2560
|3840
|4608
|5120
|5120
|TMUs/ROPs
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|160/64
|240 / 96
|288 / 128
|320 / 128
|320 / 128
|Game Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|2424 MHz
|1815 MHz
|2015 MHz
|2015 MHz
|2250 MHz
|Boost Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|2581 MHz
|2105 MHz
|2250 MHz
|2250 MHz
|2345 MHz
|FP32 TFLOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|13.21 TFLOPs
|16.17 TFLOPs
|20.74 TFLOPs
|23.04 TFLOPs
|24.01 TFLOPs
|Memory Size
|8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache?
|8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache?
|12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache?
|12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|Memory Bus
|128-bit?
|192-bit
|192-bit
|192-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|Memory Clock
|16 Gbps?
|16 Gbps?
|16 Gbps?
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|18 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|256 GB/s?
|256 GB/s?
|384 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|576 GB/s
|TDP
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|230W
|250W
|300W
|300W
|330W
|Price
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|$479 US
|$579 US
|$649 US
|$999 US
|~$1199 US
News Source: Videocardz