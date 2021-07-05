PowerColor Gears For AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT & RX 6600 ‘Navi 23’ Graphics Cards Launch

PowerColor seems to be setting up its product pages for the upcoming AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT & RX 6600 graphics card lineup. The manufacturer already has the pages set up on its official website so we can expect a launch later this month if things go smoothly.

AMD's RDNA 2 'Navi 23' GPU Powered Radeon RX 6600 XT & RX 6600 Graphics Cards Listed By PowerColor

The PowerColor product listings don't reveal any specifications or pictures but just confirm that the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT & Radeon RX 6600 do exist and will be coming to the mainstream gaming segment soon. Also, the fact that both Navi 23 GPU-based graphics cards are listed points towards another interesting fact that AMD could launch both products at the same time which will be really interesting and seems like a good choice given that these will be aimed at the mainstream gaming segment. You can see the product listings below as discovered by Videocardz:

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Card Specifications:

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card will be powered by the Navi 23 XT GPU which is going to feature 32 Compute Units or 2048 stream processors. The card will also rock 32 MB Infinity Cache & will feature an 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface. As for the Navi 23 GPU itself, it measures 237mm2 and consists of 11.06 Billion transistors. The GPU is not however the smallest chip in the RDNA 2 family as that title should belong to Navi 24.

The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the previous rumors, the card is expected to feature 30 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 9439 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Graphics Card Specifications:

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card is expected to feature the Navi 23 XL GPU which is going to feature 28 Compute Units or 1792 stream processors. The card will also rock 32 MB Infinity Cache & will feature up to 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface.

The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the rumor mill, the graphics card is expected to feature 27 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 7805 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 series (referring to the RX 6600 XT) will be positioned as a premium 1080p gaming solution, offering faster performance than the RTX 3060. As for pricing, I personally expect a $299 US tag for the Navi 23 lineup if AMD wants it to succeed, especially if it's a 1080p card going against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 which already costs $329 US. The Radeon RX 6600 will be the first sub $299 US offering and we can expect it to close up at around $249 US.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6600 AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled GPU Navi 23 (XL?) Navi 23 (XT?) Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Navi 21 XTXH Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 237mm2 237mm2 336mm2 336mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors 11.06 Billion 11.06 Billion 17.2 Billion 17.2 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units 28 32 36 40 60 72 80 80 Stream Processors 1792 2048 2304 2560 3840 4608 5120 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA TBA TBA 160/64 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBA TBA TBA 2424 MHz 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz 2250 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA TBA 2581 MHz 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz 2345 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBA TBA TBA 13.21 TFLOPs 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs 24.01 TFLOPs Memory Size 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache? 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache? 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache? 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 128-bit? 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 18 Gbps Bandwidth 256 GB/s? 256 GB/s? 384 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 576 GB/s TDP TBA TBA TBA 230W 250W 300W 300W 330W Price TBA TBA TBA $479 US $579 US $649 US $999 US ~$1199 US

News Source: Videocardz