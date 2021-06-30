AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT 8 GB ‘Navi 23’ Graphics Card Pictured, Features A Single-Fan & Single 8-Pin Power Connector

The first alleged pictures of AMD's Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card based on the RDNA 2 Navi 23 GPU have leaked out over at Videocardz. The graphics card will be a mainstream offering within the Radeon RX 6000 Desktop family and will target the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 in 1080p gaming.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT 'Navi 23' Graphics Card Pictures Allegedly Leak Out - Dual-Slot Design With Single-Fan & Single 8-Pin Power Connector

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT will be launching soon and the reference design has now leaked out. The graphics card retains the black, silver, and red color aesthetics that we have seen on other RX 6000 series cards but what's different is the cooling solution and the overall design. Since the RX 6600 XT is aimed at the mainstream audience, it doesn't have to be as bulky or huge as the other RDNA 2 discrete cards.

It looks like AMD has selected a much shorter cooling shroud for the card which features a single fan in the middle. The fan pushes air towards the central heatsink which is featured right above the GPU, GDDR6 DRAM modules, and the VRM. The card is also going to be powered by a single 8-pin connector which means we can expect the TDP around the 150W mark. The 8-pin connector is not visible but Videocardz did provide an edited picture that reveals it:

While this is a first for the Radeon RX 6000 lineup, the Radeon RX 6600 XT is in no way the first outing of the Navi 23 GPU as it is already being shipping in the Radeon Pro W6600 and Radeon PRO W6600M. But gamers are definitely going to be excited for a more affordable RDNA 2 GPU with FSR capabilities being available in the market.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Card Specifications:

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card will be powered by the Navi 23 XT GPU which is going to feature 32 Compute Units or 2048 stream processors. The card will also rock 32 MB Infinity Cache & will feature an 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface. As for the Navi 23 GPU itself, it measures 237mm2 and consists of 11.06 Billion transistors. The GPU is not however the smallest chip in the RDNA 2 family as that title should belong to Navi 24.

The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the previous rumors, the card is expected to feature 30 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 9439 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 series (referring to the RX 6600 XT) will be positioned as a premium 1080p gaming solution, offering faster performance than the RTX 3060. As for pricing, I personally expect a $299 US tag for the Navi 23 lineup if AMD wants it to succeed, especially if it's a 1080p card going against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 which already costs $329 US.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup: