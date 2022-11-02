Menu
Company

PowerColor Radeon RX 7000 Devil Series Custom “AMD RDNA 3” Graphics Card Teased

Hassan Mujtaba
Nov 2, 2022, 12:25 PM EDT
Copy Shortlink

PowerColor has teased what seems to be their next-generation Radeon RX 7000 "AMD RDNA 3" Devil series custom graphics card.

PowerColor Devil Prepped For AMD RDNA 3 GPUs, Custom Radeon RX 7000 Graphics Card Teased

The teaser image doesn't reveal a lot but we may be possibly looking at the shroud of the next-generation Radeon RX 7000 Devil series graphics card. The shroud is made up of solid metal & features a prism design that has a large "Red Devil" logo engraved on the front of the shroud. It looks like a really premium graphics card but what is odd is that the shroud doesn't feature any fans.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
AMD Confirms Radeon RX 7000 “RDNA 3” GPUs To Include New Features Targeting High-Resolution & High Frame-Rate Gaming

It is likely that this could be an AIO-cooled variant which would be a first for PowerColor. The company does offer custom water block designs but they have never actually launched an AIO variant. There was one design that was teased all the way back in 2015 when AMD was unveiling their Fiji GPUs but it's been 7 years since then. So PowerColor may have readied several custom models for the AMD RDNA 3 family in Air and AIO-cooled designs.

Back in September, AlphaCool and other Water block manufacturers confirmed that they have their designs ready for AMD's Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" graphics cards. What makes this tweet far more interesting is the quote that reads "The Devil will morph into many shapes.. Beware!". So as we had mentioned above, it is likely that we are either getting a hybrid design or several water / air-cooled models.

PowerColor previously designed but never launched an AIO/Hybrid cooled design for AMD since 2015. (Image Credits: TechPowerUp)
PowerColor previously designed but never launched an AIO/Hybrid cooled design for AMD since 2015. (Image Credits: TechPowerUp)

Some of the key features of the RDNA 3 GPUs highlighted by AMD will include:

  • 5nm Process Node
  • Advanced Chiplet Packaging
  • Rearchitected Compute Unit
  • Optimized Graphics Pipeline
  • Next-Gen AMD Infinity Cache
  • Enhanced Ray Tracing Capabilities
  • Refined Adaptive Power Management
  • >50% Perf/Watt vs RDNA 2

AMD is expected to unveil its Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards based on the RDNA 3 graphics architecture tomorrow. Previous rumors have stated that the actual retail launch will take place in early DecemberThey have a full Livestream planned which you can read more details about here.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order