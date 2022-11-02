PowerColor Radeon RX 7000 Devil Series Custom “AMD RDNA 3” Graphics Card Teased

PowerColor has teased what seems to be their next-generation Radeon RX 7000 "AMD RDNA 3" Devil series custom graphics card.

PowerColor Devil Prepped For AMD RDNA 3 GPUs, Custom Radeon RX 7000 Graphics Card Teased

The teaser image doesn't reveal a lot but we may be possibly looking at the shroud of the next-generation Radeon RX 7000 Devil series graphics card. The shroud is made up of solid metal & features a prism design that has a large "Red Devil" logo engraved on the front of the shroud. It looks like a really premium graphics card but what is odd is that the shroud doesn't feature any fans.

The Devil will morph into many shapes.. Beware! 😈 ❗️Giveaway❗️

Make a reel and make it real, retweet and use #PowerColor_pimp_my_rig and tag @PowerColor and you might just get pimped with a very special PowerColor Devil. pic.twitter.com/cP9y3RPzPk — PowerColor (@PowerColor) November 2, 2022

It is likely that this could be an AIO-cooled variant which would be a first for PowerColor. The company does offer custom water block designs but they have never actually launched an AIO variant. There was one design that was teased all the way back in 2015 when AMD was unveiling their Fiji GPUs but it's been 7 years since then. So PowerColor may have readied several custom models for the AMD RDNA 3 family in Air and AIO-cooled designs.

Back in September, AlphaCool and other Water block manufacturers confirmed that they have their designs ready for AMD's Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" graphics cards. What makes this tweet far more interesting is the quote that reads "The Devil will morph into many shapes.. Beware!". So as we had mentioned above, it is likely that we are either getting a hybrid design or several water / air-cooled models.

PowerColor previously designed but never launched an AIO/Hybrid cooled design for AMD since 2015. (Image Credits: TechPowerUp)

Some of the key features of the RDNA 3 GPUs highlighted by AMD will include:

5nm Process Node

Advanced Chiplet Packaging

Rearchitected Compute Unit

Optimized Graphics Pipeline

Next-Gen AMD Infinity Cache

Enhanced Ray Tracing Capabilities

Refined Adaptive Power Management

>50% Perf/Watt vs RDNA 2

AMD is expected to unveil its Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards based on the RDNA 3 graphics architecture tomorrow. Previous rumors have stated that the actual retail launch will take place in early December. They have a full Livestream planned which you can read more details about here.