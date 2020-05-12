Possible Xbox Series X Launch Alongside Yakuza: Like a Dragon on October 23 – Rumor

Microsoft’s upcoming next-gen console, the Xbox Series X, could possibly launch on October 23 alongside Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

We know that the Series X is arriving during the holiday season, but an exact release date has yet to be announced. Our guess is that the console will arrive somewhere in November, but with the possibility of Sony’s PS5 arriving this October, and based on a new listing for the recently announced Western release of Yakuza: Like a Dragon for the Series X, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X might very well release this October.

As announced during Microsoft’s special Inside Xbox episode last week, Yakuza: Like a Dragon launches on day one on the Xbox Series X. “Yakuza: Like a Dragon, an explosive new entry point in the acclaimed Yakuza series, will be releasing as a launch title on the next-gen Xbox Series X, with simultaneous releases on Xbox One and Windows 10 PC”, Microsoft’s official post on the Xbox Wire now reads.

“We’re also excited to announce that Yakuza: Like a Dragon will support Xbox Series X Smart Delivery immediately on release. That means if you’ve purchased the Xbox One version of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, you’ll be entitled to a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X console version. Cross-save functionality between Xbox One and Xbox Series X is also supported, so no matter when you decide to upgrade to Xbox Series X, you’ll never have to start over from scratch.”

Interestingly, a smaller Finnish retailer might have spilled the beans on the launch date of both Yakuza and the highly-anticipated next-gen console. As listed by the retailer, Yakuza: Like a Dragon launches on October 23, and with the game being a launch title for Microsoft’s console, there’s a chance that this will also be the release date of the new Xbox.

Of course, the listed date could merely be a placeholder date, but we’ve been informed that this particular retailer only puts up titles for pre-order once release date information from the publisher has been received. A screenshot of the release date listing has been included in case the retailer decides to alter the date later on.

As with all retailer listings and rumors, take this information with a fair pinch of salt for now. We’ve included last week's cinematic Xbox Series X trailer for Yakuza: Like a Dragon down below:

