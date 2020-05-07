Yakuza: Like a Dragon Will be an Xbox Series X Launch Title, PS5 Release a Question Mark

Today during the most recent episode of Inside Xbox it was announced that Yakuza: Like a Dragon was coming to Xbox Series X. In fact, that game will be an XSX launch title – one of the very few games confirmed to release on Day 1 thus far. We also got a new cinematic trailer, that shows off some of the game’s story and it’s over-the-top combat. Check that out below.

Of course, the one thing the fans have really fixated on is the fact that the PlayStation 5 isn’t listed as one of the platforms Yakuza: Like a Dragon is coming to. And no, it’s not just because it was an Xbox trailer – the official Yakuza Twitter account also doesn’t list PS5, nor does any of the official press releases.

Rise like a dragon. Yakuza: Like a Dragon launches in the West later this year on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, PlayStation 4, and Steam.

https://t.co/BOBILZjwkK pic.twitter.com/UEiovseYcf — RGG Studio (@RGGStudio) May 7, 2020

Now, before we get too carried away, it could simply be that Sega just isn’t talking about PS5, because Sony hasn’t officially unveiled the console yet. That said, some other recently-announced next-gen games, like Dirt 5, do mention PS5. So, could Yakuza: Like a Dragon be a next-gen Xbox Series X exclusive? If that ends up being the case, it’s a pretty major change of pace for a franchise that was PlayStation exclusive for over a decade. Hopefully we get some clarification soon. In the meantime, here’s a bit more information about Yakuza: Like a Dragon:

Yakuza: Like a Dragon introduces a new protagonist for the first time since the series' inception over a decade ago - Ichiban Kasuga, a low-level yakuza member looking to prove his worth, and follows him and his motley crew of unlikely allies as they attempt to rise from rags to riches in this modern human drama. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is much more than just a new chapter in the Yakuza series. Much like the new English title itself, Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a complete reimagining of the franchise, a landmark to coincide with the series' 15th anniversary. With the bulk of the game taking place in the large-scale, painstakingly-realized setting of Ijincho in Yokohama, players will explore an entirely new side of Japan never-before-seen in the series. Not only that, but Yakuza: Like a Dragon's combat system has undergone a major overhaul, combining Yakuza's established brawling action with a turn-based RPG battle system.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon has been announced for PC (via Steam), PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, and will arrive later this year.