Pokemon Legends: Arceus Sales Reach 6.5 Million; Holds #1 Position in UK Boxed Sales

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has proven to be a very successful venture for Nintendo. The game has become a major hit among gamers and the latest data compiled over the weekend proves it. In total, the sales of Arceus have reached over 6.5 million across the world and the game has become the #1 boxed sales game in the UK and has held the title against games like Dying Light 2.

Nintendo of America celebrated the high sales milestone on Twitter last weekend. According to the tweet, the game has been acquired by over 6.5 million users.

Thank you to the more than 6.5 million explorers worldwide who have already embarked on an exciting new adventure in #PokemonLegendsArceus! We hope you're loading up on more potato mochi before your next research mission! pic.twitter.com/u1MKRHkhhD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 4, 2022

Continuing on, a recent report by Gamesindustry.biz (originally compiled by GFK) shows that Pokemon Legends: Arceus is holding the No.1 position in the UK boxed charts. All of this despite a 72% drop in sales week-on-week. While this might seem a bit concerning seeing as how, by comparison, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl dropped by 61% in their second week: It's worth pointing out that the second week of both games was the Black Friday week.

The launch of Pokemon Legends: Arceus also has been quite the upset compared to the last entry in the series despite being a spin-off game. Arceus accounted for nearly half of all boxed game sales last week and is the fourth biggest Pokémon UK game launch of all time, selling more than last year’s Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl. In fact, this success has only been seen by Alpha Sapphire/Omega Ruby, Sword/Shield, and Sun/Moon.

The game that almost beat Pokémon in the UK boxed sales sector was the highly anticipated Dying Light 2: Stay Human. 54% of Dying Light 2's UK physical sales were on PS5, 27% on Xbox, and 19% on PS4. Another noteworthy highlight is the returning Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, which jumped 263% in sales thanks to retail promotions.

In other news related to the game, we recently talked about how the game's visuals can be slightly improved with the help of the mClassic upscaler solution. We even included a comparison video that shows off the game's visuals in handheld mode, regular docked mode, and docked with the mClassic HDMI upscaler.