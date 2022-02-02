Pokemon Legends Arceus Looks Quite a Bit Better With mClassic Upscaler and Enhanced Anti-Aliasing, Comparison Video Highlights

Pokemon Legends Arceus is far from being one of the best-looking games released on Nintendo Switch, but the game's visuals can be slightly improved with the help of the mClassic upscaler.

A new comparison video shared on YouTube by ElAnalistaDeBits compares the game running in handheld mode, regular docked mode, and docked with the mClassic HDMI upscaler. Needless to say, the upscaler does improve visuals noticeably, with the enhanced anti-aliasing cleaning them up considerably.

Pokemon Legends Arceus, which launched last week worldwide, is the latest of many Switch titles that can be enjoyed on PC at 4K resolution with the Ryujinx emulator. As the game runs well, for the most part, emulation, once again, the best way to experience a Nintendo Switch exclusive.

Pokemon Legends Arceus is now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide.