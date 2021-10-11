Pokémon Legends: Arceus Confirmed Not To Be an Open World Game

When Pokémon Legends: Arceus was first announced, many assumed it would be the first open world in the exceedingly popular franchise. However, the developers have now confirmed in a statement sent to Kotaku that's not actually the case.

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Jubilife Village will serve as the base for surveying missions. After receiving an assignment or a request and preparing for their next excursion, players will set out from the village to study one of the various open areas of the Hisui region. After they finish the survey work, players will need to return once more to prepare for their next task. We look forward to sharing more information about exploring the Hisui region soon.

The world structure seems more akin to something like Monster Hunter, then. Still, the Nintendo Switch game will no doubt introduce more action and exploration to the franchise when it lands on January 28th, 2022. Read on for a detailed overview of the game's mechanics.

Action meets RPG as the Pokémon series reaches a new frontier Get ready for a new kind of grand, Pokémon adventure in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a brand-new game from Game Freak that blends action and exploration with the RPG roots of the Pokémon series. Embark on survey missions in the ancient Hisui region. Explore natural expanses to catch wild Pokémon by learning their behavior, sneaking up, and throwing a well-aimed Poké Ball. You can also toss the Poké Ball containing your ally Pokémon near a wild Pokémon to seamlessly enter battle. Travel to the Hisui region—the Sinnoh of old—and build the region’s first Pokédex



Your adventure takes place in the expansive natural majesty of the Hisui region, where you are tasked with studying Pokémon to complete the region’s first Pokédex. Mount Coronet rises from the center, surrounded on all sides by areas with distinct environments. In this era—long before the events of the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl games—you can find newly discovered Pokémon like Wyrdeer, an evolution of Stantler, and new regional forms like Hisuian Growlithe! Along the way, uncover the mystery surrounding the Mythical Pokémon known as Arceus.

As a reminder, Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be preceded by Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, due for release on November 19th, 2021.