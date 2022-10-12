Pokémon Unlimited Mod for Pokémon Legends: Arceus Features All Regions and All Pokémon Including Forms, Regional, and More

Pokémon fans unite as a rather interesting mod for Pokémon Legends Arceus has been released – the Pokémon Unlimited Mod.

Created by modder ‘Shadowjhakx982’, this work-in-progress mod for the Arceus aims to offer a fully open-world Pokémon game featuring all Pokémon, all forms, and all regions. It’s quite an ambitious project, and the modder has now made an Alpha version available. As expected, this version still contains numerous bugs and some features aren't fully working as intended just yet. ‘Shadowjhakx982’ hopes to release a working beta version of the Arceus Unlimited mod in a few months from now.

We’ve included a description of the mod down below, per the creator of the mod.

Pokémon Unlimited is a work-in-progress fully open world Pokemon hack that will feature all regions (including ones like Orre and the Orange Islands), all pokemon, megas, gigantamax, dynamax, regional and primal forms. Z moves, the ability to terastallize. Shadow Pokemon, Custom mega and primal Pokemon. Overworld and random encounters along with new types such as cyber, light and shadow types! Plus following Pokemon. It will feature underground huge underground areas like the underground in bdsp and dppt for every region thats not island based. It will also have a few features from Pokemon Go such as ditto transforming into other Pokemon in the overworld, and a separate party screen for up to 6 eggs. along with so much more

As this is a mod for Legends: Arceus, you’ll need to own the retail game and a ROM of it in order to play it on PC via the Ryujinx or Yuzu Switch PC emulators. Luckily, both emulators are already able to emulate Pokemon Legends: Arceus on PC at 60 frames per second.

Those interested can download the Pokémon Unlimited Mod for Pokémon Legends: Arceus via Nexusmods here.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus was released for the Nintendo Switch back in January of this year.