Pokémon Go To Get an Improved Buddy System

Ever since its release a couple of years ago, Pokémon Go has been host to a slew of changes. Niantic's best-selling title will soon get a new buddy system. It has been in place since 2016 and lets you pick a favorite Pokémon.

The chosen Pokémon will walk alongside you throughout your adventures and grow stronger as time passes. The new system will add tiers to the buddy system which will let you get more, er, intimate with your Pokémon. Actions such as walking, battling, clicking a picture, and taking care of the Buddy Pokémon will help in earning Affection points. Here are some of the tiers and the advantages you get by unlocking them:

Good Buddy : Your buddy can join you on your map view. You’ll also see how your buddy feels on the buddy profile page.

: Your buddy can join you on your map view. You’ll also see how your buddy feels on the buddy profile page. Great Buddy : Your buddy may help you out in Pokemon encounters. It can also bring you items that can help you in your journey.

: Your buddy may help you out in Pokemon encounters. It can also bring you items that can help you in your journey. Ultra Buddy : Your buddy will help you explore the world around you by letting you know about interesting places nearby. Your buddy will also bring you Souvenirs, which you can keep track of on the buddy profile page.

: Your buddy will help you explore the world around you by letting you know about interesting places nearby. Your buddy will also bring you Souvenirs, which you can keep track of on the buddy profile page. Best Buddy: Become Best Buddies, and your buddy will sport a Best Buddy Ribbon. Pokemon that you’re Best Buddies with can get a CP boost in combat as long as they’re still assigned as your Buddy Pokémon.

The update will also let you use AR+ mode to see your buddy in the real world. Niantic claims that each Pokémon species has been designed to express itself in distinct ways, making each buddy feel unique and special.

You can also take photos with your friends and their Pokémons at designated Pokéstops. Currently, there is no word on when the update will go live, but we should expect it to hit the airwaves in the coming weeks.