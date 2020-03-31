Poco F2 Still in the Works; Will Not Be a Rebranded Redmi K30 Pro

Earlier this week, Redmi unveiled its much-awaited affordable flagship in the form of the Redmi K30 Pro. It was, for all practical purposes, the spiritual successor to last' year's Redmi K20 Pro. Although there is still no word about the Redmi K30 Pro's international release just yet, some rumors hinted that the phone would make its way to some global markets as the Poco F2.

The information comes via Fonearena, who sat down with Poco's head honcho C Manmohan in a video conference. Here, the executive talked at length about the company's plans for the near future and shed some light on some of Poco's upcoming products such as earbuds, fitness bands, and gamepads. It was only a matter of time before the Poco F2 was up for discussion, and now, we know for sure that it isn't a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro.

Contrary to initial speculations, the Poco X2 is not a successor to the Poco F1. It is little more than a Redmi K30 with a Poco logo slapped on top. This is a part of the reason why the Redmi K30 Pro was touted to be the Poco F2.

So that leaves us with one lingering question. Will there be a Poco F2? The answer to that question is yes, there will be one. But, we will have to wait for quite some time before Poco lifts the veil off of it. Now isn't really an ideal time to launch, well, pretty much anything, so if there is any news about the Poco F2, we'll have to wait for some time to hear it.

Manmohan also hinted that the Poco F2 won't be as 'affordable' as its predecessor. One of the key reasons for the Poco F1's success was that it was the only phone that came with a Snapdragon 845 at a ~$300. It'll be interesting to see how the Poco F2 will be priced, especially in the face of competition from the likes of iQOO and Realme.