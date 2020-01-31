Poco X2 to Pack a 6.67-inch 120Hz Screen, Quad-Cameras, 6 GB of RAM and More for $270

Xiaomi's Poco F1 made quite the splash when it was released back in 2018. It was the only device to offer flagship-tier specs in the sub $300 range, and as expected, it sold phenomenally well. It is still an excellent device today and can be had for as little as $200. Poco fans have been looking forward to the Poco F2's successor for quite some time now. A few alleged Poco F2 benchmarks appeared online every now and then, but they all turned out to be duds. Recently, Poco separated itself from Xiaomi to become an independent brand, and shortly after, we finally got to see the Poco F1's successor. Dubbed the Poco X2, it is due to release on February 3rd. Here's what we know about the device so far.

Poco X2 to come with a 120Hz screen, Snapdragon 730G and more

Unlike the Poco F1, the Poco X2 will not feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8xx series chip. Instead, it will opt for a slightly less powerful Snapdragon 730G SoC. It shouldn't be too much of a hindrance, considering the other specs it offers. For starters, it will come with a 6.67-inch LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, as seen in a teaser put out by the company on Twitter a few days ago.

An Xperience that will make you go, "Bruh, it's #SmoothAF". #POCOX2 is arriving on Feb 4th 2020. Want to know if your smartphone is Smooth AF? Visit now: https://t.co/LQqSvTpgLz pic.twitter.com/BB5RFQ8lVO — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 27, 2020

The Poco X2's camera could likely be a 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor assisted by and 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2 MP portrait lens, and a 5 MP macro lens. The front-facing camera has one 20 MP sensor and a 2 MP lens. A 120 Hz screen will requite an equally powerful battery, so we could be looking at a 4,500 mAh unit that can be charged at 27 W. Oh, and there's a headphone jack too.

According to a leaked Poco X2 promotional image, the base variant of the device with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage is expected to retail for Rs 18,999 (~$270.) The authenticity of this image is yet to be verified, but the price is more or less the same as its predecessor. A price differential of about $50 wouldn't be very surprising.

