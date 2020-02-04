Poco X2 Launched With Snapdragon 730G, 120 Hz Screen, 64 MP Camera, and More

Just days before its official release, we got to know pretty much everything there was about the Poco X2 via a leak. The phone, for all practical purposes, is a Redmi K30 with a fresh coat of paint and an objectively better screen. The Poco X2 has officially been unveiled today. Let's see what it is all about.

Poco X2 to Pack a 6.67-inch 120Hz Screen, Quad-Cameras, 6 GB of RAM and More for $270

As mentioned by the earlier leak, the Poco X2 will come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It'll be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and an Adreno 618 GPU. The base variant will start with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, which maxes out at 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The Poco X2's 4,500 mAh battery supports fast charging at 27 W.

The Poco X2 has a quad rear camera setup with a 64 MP primary camera assisted by an 8 MP wide-angle lens, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. The camera supports RAW image capture, 960fps slow-motion capture, something called Vlog Mode. On the front, there is one 20 MP wide-angle lens coupled with a 2 MP sensor.

For reasons unknown, Poco opted for a side-mounted fingerprint sensor instead of a rear-mounted or under-screen solution. While there is nothing inherently wrong with one, it just feels dated in today's day and age. The phone is sandwiched between two layers of Gorilla Glass 5 and has a 3.5mm headphone jack along with a USB Type-C port.

The base variant of the Poco X2 with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage will retail at Rs 15,999 ($230) while the maxed-out version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage will cost Rs 19,999 ($280). The device will be available in India starting February 11th, and there is no word about an international release just yet.

Contrary to popular belief, the Poco X2 is not the spiritual successor to the Poco F1. So, the lack of a Snapdragon 8xx chip isn't really surprising. Poco only recently gained independence as a brand, so it has to release something to establish its presence. We should see Poco release more phones as time passes, and hopefully one of them is the Poco F2.