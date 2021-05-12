PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB 16 GB DDR4 Memory Kit Launched – Feature 4000 MHz Speeds, CL18 Timings & Fancy RGB Lighting
PNY has launched its latest DDR4 memory kit for PC gamers, the XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB. The memory kit is designed around high-performance PCs and adds a touch of RGB lighting & a solid heatsink design.
PNY's XLR8 Gaming Launches 16 GB EPIC-X RGB DDR4 Memory Kit With RGB Lighting & Top-Notch Specs
The PNY XLR8 EPIC-X RGB DDR4 memory kit features speeds of up to 4000 MHz with a CAS timing of CL18. The memory kits are maintained at a voltage of 1.35V and feature a built-in heat spreader. The kits are available in both white and black colors but the 4000 MHz kit, in particular, is currently only available in black. As for the design, PNY is using a light diffuser that spreads the lighting of the RGB LEDs, giving a nice illuminated look.
Product Specification
- Frequency: 4,000MHz (PC4-32000)
- CAS Latency 18
- Voltage: 1.35V
- Built-in heat spreader
- Integrated RGB illumination
- Warranty: Limited Lifetime & 24/7 U.S.
In terms of pricing, the 3600 MHz 16 GB kit is available for $99.99 US so we can expect the PNY DDR4-4000 16 GB kit to be priced at around $149.99 US. The memory comes with a lifetime 24/7 warranty. Following is the full presser:
XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 4,000MHz Desktop Memory - Built to Perform Designed to Impress
PNY announced today the addition of the XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 4,000MHz Desktop Memory to the company’s line of high-performance XLR8 line of PC memory for gaming. The new 4,000Mhz modules will deliver the ever-higher levels of overclocked performance demanded by today’s gamers, while RGB lighting adds style to any PC build.
Ever-Higher Performance
As games become ever more competitive, gamers call for faster performance out of their systems. PNY answers that call with each addition to the XLR8 lineup. For creators looking to edit video or render photos, students wanting to have the answers first, or hardcore gamers looking to squeeze the maximum frames per second (fps) from their system, PNY has everyone’s back.
Built to Perform
Rigorously engineered for extreme performance, these new modules were selected for durability and excellent heat dissipation thanks to the built-in aluminum heat spreader. Combine that with preconfigured XMP 2.0 profiles for automatic and consistent overclocking, PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 4,000MHz Desktop Memory delivers extreme overclocked performance off-the-shelf and is fully compatible with the latest Intel and AMD platforms.
Designed to Impress
When upgrading a gaming PC, performance shouldn’t compromise style. The PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 4,000MHz Desktop Memory will impress with its radiant dual-sided 5x2 configuration of RGB LEDs and massive frosted light guide lens, which combined creates brilliant lighting effects to match any system’s theme. The RGB elements are compatible with major motherboard brands and are ready-to-sync with Asus AURA SYNC, Gigabyte RGB FUSION 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome SYNC for impressive levels of control.
Product Availability
PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 4,000MHz Desktop 16GB Kit (2 x 8GB) is available immediately at Amazon, Best Buy.com, and www.pny.com.
