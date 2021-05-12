PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB 16 GB DDR4 Memory Kit Launched – Feature 4000 MHz Speeds, CL18 Timings & Fancy RGB Lighting

PNY has launched its latest DDR4 memory kit for PC gamers, the XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB. The memory kit is designed around high-performance PCs and adds a touch of RGB lighting & a solid heatsink design.

PNY's XLR8 Gaming Launches 16 GB EPIC-X RGB DDR4 Memory Kit With RGB Lighting & Top-Notch Specs

The PNY XLR8 EPIC-X RGB DDR4 memory kit features speeds of up to 4000 MHz with a CAS timing of CL18. The memory kits are maintained at a voltage of 1.35V and feature a built-in heat spreader. The kits are available in both white and black colors but the 4000 MHz kit, in particular, is currently only available in black. As for the design, PNY is using a light diffuser that spreads the lighting of the RGB LEDs, giving a nice illuminated look.

Product Specification

Frequency: 4,000MHz (PC4-32000)

CAS Latency 18

Voltage: 1.35V

Built-in heat spreader

Integrated RGB illumination

Warranty: Limited Lifetime & 24/7 U.S.

















In terms of pricing, the 3600 MHz 16 GB kit is available for $99.99 US so we can expect the PNY DDR4-4000 16 GB kit to be priced at around $149.99 US. The memory comes with a lifetime 24/7 warranty. Following is the full presser: