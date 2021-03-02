Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade New Screenshots Showcase Visual Improvements, Photo Mode and Yuffie’s Episode

New Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade screenshots have been shared online today, showcasing the improvements and additional content included in the game.

The new screenshots focus on the visual improvements that have been showcased in the game's reveal trailer as well as on the new photo mode and Yuffie's new episode. You can check out the screenshots below.

Square Enix also provided today some new information on the Final Fantasy VII Intergrade exclusive Yuffie new story episode. The episode will be divided into two different chapters, and Yuffie will be able to use her shurikens on the field to destroy the Shinra boxes. In combat, the character will be effective at both close and long range.

If you never had the chance to try out the original Final Fantasy VII Remake, you will be able to do so for free starting today if you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber. The free version of the game, however, cannot be upgraded for free to Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade launches on PlayStation 5 on June 10th. You can find an overview of the enhancements included in this new version of the game below.