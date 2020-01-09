Playstation 5 Bigger Unique Elements Haven’t Been Revealed Yet, SIE CEO Says

The PlayStation 5 console is going to offer more than just improved visuals and performance for games, and the biggest unique features of the console have yet to be revealed.

Speaking with Business Insider Japan, as translated by Gematsu, Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan revealed that some of the features that separate the PlayStation 5 from previous consoles have yet to be announced.

There are still more unique elements for PlayStation 5 to come that separate it from previous consoles. The ‘bigger differences’ have yet to be announced.”

Jim Ryan also touched upon the features that have been revealed as well, like 3D audio and haptic feedback support of the controller.

3D audio and the haptic feedback support of the controller are also things that, when you try them, you will be surprised at how big a change they are. Even just playing the racing game Gran Turismo Sport with a PlayStation 5 controller is a completely different experience. While it runs well with the previous controller, there is no going back after you experience the detailed road surface via haptic control and play using the adaptive triggers

Among the unique features of the PlayStation 5 console that have yet to be revealed could be scene tagging, which may bring a bigger focus on user-generated content.

A method for implementing and using scene tagging, the method comprising: generating user content associated with a videogame, the generated user content including a recording of an event that occurred within the video game being played on a user computing device; characterizing details about the recorded event, the details including a location that the recorded event occurred at within the videogame; assigning metadata to the generated user content, wherein the assigned metadata is automatically generated and describes features of the recorded event of the generated user content

The PlayStation 5 console launches later this year worldwide. We will keep you updated on the matter as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.