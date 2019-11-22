PlayStation 5 To Feature Huge Focus On User-Generated Content, New Patent Suggests

The PlayStation 5 console is going to feature a renewed focus on user-generated content, judging from a recent patent.

The new patent, which has surfaced on the US Patent and Trademark Office website yesterday, details a new system called Scene Tagging, which is going to be used to "characterize user-generated content associated with gameplay information associated with video games", a system that is likely going to be implemented for the PlayStation 5.

A method for implementing and using scene tagging, the method comprising: generating user content associated with a videogame, the generated user content including a recording of an event that occurred within the video game being played on a user computing device; characterizing details about the recorded event, the details including a location that the recorded event occurred at within the videogame; assigning metadata to the generated user content, wherein the assigned metadata is automatically generated and describes features of the recorded event of the generated user content; storing the generated user content and assigned metadata in a database; receiving a request from a user to view the generated user content stored in the database, the user request including terms that correspond to the assigned metadata; displaying the generated user content for the user to view on their user computing device, wherein displaying includes recreating the recorded event so that the user can participate within the same event on the user computing device.

The Scene Tagging feature sounds rather interesting, providing players a new way to connect with any community focused on specific games, and it is likely related to the gaming project that has been confirmed to be in development by the recently established Sony AI division.

The PlayStation 5 console launches next year worldwide. We will keep you updated on it as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.