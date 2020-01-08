PlayStation 5 9.2 Teraflops Leaked Figure May Not Be Accurate, Insider Suggests – Rumor

Last month's PlayStation 5 leak, which revealed a 9.2 Teraflops figure for the console, may not be accurate.

On the ResetEra forums, Kleegamefan, who has been providing information on the next-generation consoles in the past few months, revealed that his information regarding the PlayStation 5 specs doesn't match the GitHub Oberon leak discovered last month.

[UPDATE] PlayStation 5 New Devkit Photos Give Better Look at DualShock 5, USB Ports and More

Well, can you confirm that what you know of specs do not match the GitHub Oberon leak? No. They do not match.

The GitHub leak, which also revealed information on the Xbox Series X, is probably the most reliable leak seen in the past six months, considering it has been verified by many, including Digital Foundry. As both Sony and Microsoft have yet to talk about specs, we have to take every leak with a grain of salt.

Back in November, Kleegamefan talked about the two console's performance, highlighting how the PlayStation 5 was slightly ahead of the Xbox Series X. The gap, however, was likely due to the PS5 devkit and development software to be in a more advanced state.

Right now, game performance is better on PS5. I believe that is probably because PS5 development hardware and software are in a more advanced state. I fully expect Scarlett to close that gap once they ship more mature dev kits and software. It must be said, since software, not hardware, is a traditional Microsoft area of expertise, it's very possible that they could ultimately deliver more advanced DirectX development software, in the end, allowing games to run better on Scarlett even if the hardware is less capable.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be released later this year worldwide. We will keep you updated on both of them as soon as more come in, so stay tuned for all the latest news.