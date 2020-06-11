PlayStation 5 ‘The Future of Gaming’ Reveal Event – Live at 1 PM Pacific Time, Watch Here

The PlayStation 5 reveal event, titled 'The Future of Gaming' by Sony, is only a few hours away. As you probably know already, it was supposed to take place last week before Sony decided to delay the showcase out of respect for the ongoing social protests in the United States.

The additional week only increased the already great hype surrounding the event, at any rate. That's perfectly understandable, as the brand remains the strongest when it comes to home consoles, having sold over 455 million cumulative units to date in the previous four generations.

We already know the PlayStation 5 specs, which we've added below as a reminder, but we still have to see how the console will actually look like. There was a devkit leak, of course, but retail units can often look significantly different.

Other than that, the console's release date and pricing are the two most coveted pieces of information. It is unclear whether Sony will provide those today, though, or save them for a later occasion.

What we do know is that we'll get to see some PlayStation 5 games at last, as Sony will want gamers to see what exactly its new system can do. We reckon that most of the showcase will consist of first or second-party titles as those will have the biggest impact on viewers.

Guerrilla Games is thought to be part of the event, as they've had plenty of time to prepare after the 2017 launch of Horizon: Zero Dawn (now about to launch on PC, too). Horizon: Zero Dawn 2 should be showcased, then, and we'd bet on a Japan Studio game as well. Other than that, it's anyone's guess.

You can watch the one-hour long event via the embedded YouTube stream once it goes live. Enjoy!