PlayStation 5 Feels Like An “Intelligently Streamlined” PC, According to Intel Graphics and Performance Dev

The PlayStation 5 specs have finally been revealed last week, following months of rumors and speculation, and several developers expressed their opinion on the console which will be slightly less powerful than the Xbox Series X, at least on paper. The power difference, however, is not going to damage the games that will be released on it, as the PlayStation 5 can be considered as an intelligently streamlined PC.

On his Twitter profile, Intel Performance, Graphics developer Dietmar Suoch defined the PlayStation 5 as an "intelligently streamlined PC", praising Sony as they have come up with ways of overcoming bottlenecks and improving entertainment-related features.

It seems that Sony has made a very smart & wise choice in the PS5 architecture. While improving SSDs is impressive, it has been a long-standing concern. The CPU and GPU improvements are great, but expected. I mainly expect the potential of the new audio engine! Yes and no. The PlayStation 5 looks like an intelligently streamlined (for performance) PC. It overcomes hardware / software bottlenecks and enables and improves entertainment-related things (input latency, force feedback, refresh, audio fidelity, etc.). Which is great.

Several other developers praised the PlayStation 5 since the reveal of its specs, such as the Ready at Dawn CTO Andrea Pessino, who thinks that the console will be seen as one of the most revolutionary consoles ever within one year.

Dollar bet: within a year from its launch gamers will fully appreciate that the PlayStation 5 is one of the most revolutionary, inspired home consoles ever designed, and will feel silly for having spent energy arguing about "teraflops" and other similarly misunderstood specs

The PlayStation 5 console launches later this year worldwide.