Horizon Zero Dawn 2 Announcement Seems Likely as Guerrilla Devs Hype PS5 Reveal Event

Horizon Zero Dawn was one of Sony’s most notable successes this generation, and rumors have been swirling for a while now that a sequel, perhaps even an entire trilogy of sequels, is in the works at Guerrilla Games. Well, we may not have to wait long for our first glimpse at Horizon Zero Dawn 2, as some suspicious tweets from Guerrilla devs hint the game may be shown at Sony’s upcoming PlayStation 5 digital showcase.

Following the announcement of the PS5 event, both Horizon Zero Dawn quest designer Blake Rebouche and Guerilla lead animator Richard Oud urged fans to tune into the show…

Now, you could argue this was just standard corporate cheerleading, but both Rebouche and Oud quickly deleted their tweets (thanks to Respawn First for the screenshots), which actually makes them seem a whole lot more suspicious. There’d be no particular reason to delete the tweets if Guerrilla wasn’t bringing something to the show. Of course, take this all with a grain of salt for now, but it definitely feels like the return of Aloy is imminent.

For those who haven’t been keeping up, the big PS5 event is scheduled for this Thursday (June 4) and will likely focus largely on software, although there’s a chance the actual console will be shown as well (here are my hopes for the show). Here’s what SIE CEO Jim Ryan had to say about the event:

This digital showcase will run for a bit more than an hour and, for the first time, we will all be together virtually experiencing the excitement together. A lack of physical events has given us an amazing opportunity to think differently and bring you on this journey with us, and hopefully, closer than ever before. This is part of our series of PS5 updates and, rest assured, after next week’s showcase, we will still have much to share with you.

What games are you hoping Sony shows during their PS5 event? Are you excited for the possibility of Horizon Zero Dawn 2?