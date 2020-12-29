Sony Reportedly Shipped 3.4 Million PlayStation 5 Units in 4 Weeks; Shipments to Reach 16-18 Million Units in 2021

Sony shipped 3.4 million PlayStation 5 units in the first four weeks of availability, the highest ever for a PlayStation console, according to a new report.

According to a new report from Digitimes, spotted by Serkan Toto, Sony will also ship between 16.8 and 18 million units in 2021 thanks to a supply steam ramp-up. More units will be reserved for Asian territory from January.

Digitimes reports Sony shipped 3.4 mn PS5 in its first 4 weeks, highest ever for a PS. They also say 2021 will see 16.8-18mn PS5 shipped after a supply stream ramp-up, with more units reserved for Asia from January. Paywall: https://t.co/VzhPAAUMsW (Yes, I am subscribed) — Dr. Serkan Toto / Kantan Games Inc. (@serkantoto) December 29, 2020

While Digitimes is not always accurate, the 3.4 million figure does fall in line with reports from earlier this year revealing that Sony is planning to ship 10 million PlayStation 5 units before March 2021. The Japanese company originally planned to ship between 5 and 6 million units by March, but the increased demand made Sony change its plans.

The PlayStation 5 launched last month worldwide. The console's launch line-up is quite solid, featuring exclusive games like Bluepoint's Demon's Souls remake and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. While these games are hardly revolutionary, their implementation of DualSense functionality, among other things, does help to make the PlayStation 5 feel like a proper next-gen system, as highlighted by Kai in his review of the system.

Sony's entry into the next-generation console war is the one that feels like a proper next-gen system. Rather than simply expanding on the existing libraries, Sony has established themselves as the console that's going to bring gamers into a new era. The software and UI are both early on in their implementation, but it's the combination of Sony's new Tempest AudioTech, titles that can take advantage of the SSD, and the DualSense controller that truly make this console stand out among the rest.

The PlayStation 5 console is now available worldwide in two different editions: the regular edition, complete with Bluray drive, and the Digital Edition.