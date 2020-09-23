PlayStation 5 Hands-on Videos to Be Shared Next Week
In the next few days, select Japanese content creators will be able to try out the upcoming PlayStation 5 console and share their experience in new YouTube videos.
Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed on the Official PlayStation Blog that they will take part in the YouTube Gaming Week. Popular Japanese content creators will be able to try out the console in the next few days and will be allowed to share their thoughts in new videos that will be made available on October 4th. Sony has also confirmed that there are plans to let more YouTube content creators go hands-on with the PlayStation 5 in the coming weeks.
A full schedule for the YouTube Gaming Week has also been released, and you can check it out by going here.
The PlayStation 5 console will release on November 12th in North America and other select territories and on November 19th in the rest of the world. The console will also release as a cheaper Digital Edition with no disc drive.
