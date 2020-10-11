PlayStation 5 New Hands-On Preview Video Showcases Extremely Fast Fast Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Load Times

A new PlayStation 5 hands-on preview video has been shared online today, showcasing the next-gen console blazingly fast load times.

The new video highlights how the PlayStation 5 loads Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition's missions in around 4 seconds, as opposed to the 20 plus seconds of the current-gen and PC versions of the game.

PS5 Backward Compatibility Further Detailed, Unsupported PS4 Games Listed

The new PlayStation 5 hands-on video also showcases Godfall and Balan Wonderworld. You can take a look at it right below.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition is launching on PlayStation 5 as well as on Xbox Series X and S next month. The new version of the latest entry in the Capcom series will come with Vergil as an additional playable character, Dark Knight Mode, and ray tracing support.

Take advantage of the power of the next generation of consoles and tailor the options to your preferred gameplay experience. Fine-tune your experience as you prioritize gorgeous and photorealistic lighting effects using ray-tracing, the sharpest resolution possible, or the highest framerates the series has ever offered. Not enough? You'll also be able to hear the action unfold around you with incredible 3D sound, and loading times go by in a blink to keep the thrills coming. All of this with even more intense new modes so you can push your style to the max. And the icing on the infernal cake? Vergil joins the gang as a new playable character! The PlayStation 5 version even uses the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers to let you feel the tension of battle in the tips of your fingers.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition launches on PlayStation 5 on November 12th in North America and on November 19th in the rest of the world. The game will also hit Xbox Series X and S on November 10th.