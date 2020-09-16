Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Announced For PlayStation 5 Complete With Ray Tracing Support

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition has been announced today for PlayStation 5.

During today's PlayStation 5 Showcase event, it has been confirmed that the new edition of the latest entry in the series will be coming to Sony's next-gen console at launch this November. Among the new features of the Special Edition will be a fully playable Vergil, as shown in the trailer below, as well as Turbo Mode, the Legendary Dark Knight Mode, and ray tracing support.

Oddworld: Soulstorm Coming First To PlayStation 5 With Exclusive Unique DualSense Features

Even without the additions of the Special Edition, Devil May Cry 5 is an amazing action game and one of the best entries in the series ever made.

Devil May Cry 5 is the best entry in the series and one of the best character action games ever released. In addition to its excellent combat mechanics and level design, which expand greatly on the elements introduced in past games, the story and characters had never before received such focus in Devil May Cry. The game may be lacking in extra content such as the fan-favorite Bloody Palace mode at launch, but don't let this small flaw prevent you from getting what will surely be one of the 2019 Game of the Year contenders.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition launches on PlayStation 5 on November 12th in North America and on November 19th in the rest of the world. Vergil will be offered as a separate DLC on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, with a physical release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S also coming at a later time.