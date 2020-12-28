Exclusive Russian Jewelry workshop Caviar will be designing an extremely rare PS5 console called “Golden Rock”.

Caviar – known for its custom high-end accessories made from exclusive materials, including genuine leather, stones, and gold, is assembling a single PlayStation 5 from solid gold.

“The fastest, most powerful and advanced Sony PlayStation 5 is definitely one of the best-selling game consoles”, the company writes. “Caviar jewelers could not pass by such a luxurious and very difficult to manufacture golden version of the PlayStation.”

Inspired by the geometry of the gold ore and outlines of the rock, the “Golden Rock” PlayStation 5 is being assembled from 8 sheets of 18 carats gold, weighing in at about 20KG. This custom PS5 design isn't to be confused with the golden PS5 from 'Truly Exquisite'.

“The case of this exclusive gadget is made in the original jewelry technique, which adds volume and texture to the model”, Caviar explains”.























In addition to this extremely premium PS5 design, the console will come a pair of custom “Golden Rock” DualSense controllers featuring crocodile leather with gold inserts.

The exact price of the console hasn’t been shared, but with the current 18k gold price in the US at $45.222, Caviar’s console will easily set you back over $900.000 USD. Although we aren’t in the market for one (heck, we even have a hard time finding a retail console out in the wild), we’re pretty sure that the “Golden Rock” PS5 will end up in some oversized villa out there somewhere.

