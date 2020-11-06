Sony’s PlayStation 5 has a new “Game Presets” feature that automatically applies preferred settings when you start a new game.

Yesterday, Sony released a batch of new PS5 support videos, including one that detailed the console’s settings. In this video, Sony explains how to adjust sound and controller settings alongside power options. Interestingly, this video also briefly shows the new “Game Presets” option in the “Saved Data and Game/App Settings” menu. Sony didn’t detail this specific option, but it’s actually a feature that many will be interested in.

According to the description of the new option, it allows players to “start new games with your preferred settings, such as difficulty and control options. Your presets will be applied to games that support this feature. The selected settings will be applied differently depending on the game.”

As can be seen in the screenshot that we managed to grab from Sony’s video, presets include Difficulty, Performance Mode or Resolution Mode, First-Person View, Third –Person View, and Subtitles and Audio.

This new option allows you to easily set a preset for games to use, based on your preferences. Of course, you can always change the options in-game, but this is quite an interesting new addition to Sony’s PS5 interface.

The PlayStation 5 launches next week on November 12th in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. Those in other regions will have to wait until November 19th.

As covered yesterday, due to ongoing concerns over COVID-19 and high demand, there won’t be any PS5 consoles available in stores upon launch.

"No units will be available in-store for purchase on launch day (November 12 or November 19, depending on your region) – please don’t plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase", Sony wrote yesterday. "Be safe, stay home, and place your order online."